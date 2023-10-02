The Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his towering accomplishments in his first 100 days in office.

The association, in a congratulatory message signed by Sir Edward Chukukere, chairman, Chukukere GCU Land Recovery Committee, and Professor Ikemefuna Nkanginieme, Assistant Chairman/spokesperson, Chukukere GCU Land Recovery Committee, said Governor Otti had injected a breath of fresh air into governance in the state “through a slew of pronouncements, measures, and actions.”

GCUOBA listed Otti’s achievements in his first 100 days to include: “The commitment to and commencement of the payment of the backlog of salaries and pensions that were owed active and retired workers of the State by previous administrations.

“Beefing up of security through ‘Operation Crush’ involving the collaboration of all the security agencies with the provision of 30 Toyota Hilux vans that are outfitted with modern communication gadgets.

“The declaration of war on the mountains of refuse dotting the Abia landscape in various locations especially in Umuahia, the State capital and Aba, the commercial hub.

“Handover of the dilapidated Aba roads to Julius Berger, CCECC, MCC and other reputable construction companies for immediate intervention works and subsequent quality and durable reconstruction; to end the era of cosmetic, superficial, and one-rainy-season only roads in Aba.

“Flag off of the expansion of Umuahia City Centre-Ossah Road-Abia Tower Roundabout at Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway into a six-lane dual carriage way.

“Digitalisation of tax collection and revenue generation which has eliminated middlemen, thuggish approach and diversion of internally generated revenue to private pockets.”

“Visible and impactful health and education enhancement policies across the state, including the inauguration of the renovated and retrofitted Abia State Specialist Hospital, Amachara and Abia Diagnostic Centre, Aba Road, Umuahia with ultramodern equipment.

“The policy of recovery of illegally alienated public properties, especially lands belonging to educational institutions and other public resources by officials of previous governments, which is of particular interest to Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association (GCUOBA).”

The old boys association hailed Governor Otti for listening to its cries regarding illegal take over of its land and therefore constituting and inaugurating the Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Public Properties, Funds and Related Matters.