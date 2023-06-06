Government College, Umuahia (GCU), Abia State, has warned persons (corporate and individuals) to steer clear of its piece of land

Authorities of the college recently made a newspaper publication (Caveat Emptor) stating that the entirety of the land demissed within the Survey Plan UMA/AB 1341 with its indicated Coordinates as conveyed in the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) number 10-page 10 Volume 122 of January 1, 2015, in Abia State Lands Registry, belongs to Government College, Umuahia, Abia State.

In the Caveat, signed by Chianakwalam Eugene Ibe, Signatory/Holder of C of O, on behalf of old boys of the school, and Okwesileze Nwodo, chairman of the Trustees of Fisher Educational Developmental Trust, the authorities said the referenced C of O grants Government College 99 years lease commencing from January 1, 2015, for the sole purposes of academic and educational development.

The college warned the public that it has not approve the sale or alienation of any part of its land and has no intention of doing so.

Therefore, anybody (corporate or individual) selling or buying land within the confines of the land owned by Government College, Umuahia and protected by the applicable valid documents referenced in the newspaper publication does so at own risk, thus, buyer must be aware.

“The old boys of Government College, Umuahia condemn in the strongest terms certain government officials in the last Abia cabinet who are issuing fake allocations on our land in Umudike, Umuahia.

“They must steer clear of our land. Anyone dealing with these rogue elements does so at their own risk,” they warned.