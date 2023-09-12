As the country awaits the full take off of Dangote refinery and the revival of the Port-Harcourt refinery couple with government’s determination to curb oil theft in the downstream sector, Glencrown Training and Consulting Services Limited (GCTCSL) is organising an Oil and Gas Security, Risk Assessment, Investigation, and Reporting conference that will take place at the TCC Ogere Resort and Conference Centre on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, from March 18, 2024 to March 20, 2024.

Managing Consultant to the company, Lekan Lajide, described the conference as timely, looking at the current happenings in the oil and gas sector in the country.

According to Lajide, the consulting firm with broad capabilities in the oil and gas sector promised all attendees a thought-provoking session during the conference.

“The session will give insight into the current state of oil and gas security in Nigeria, best practices for risk management, assessment, and mitigation in the industry, enhancing participants investigation skills and techniques required for the sector, ensuring participants understand the importance of accurate reporting and documentation in security incidents and also explore cutting edge technologies and their application in oil and gas security.”

He said GCTCSL is led by seasoned professionals with proven technical and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies.

“Our training methods shall be by class presentation of slides with active engagement and discussions with participants, group discussions, use of case studies drawn from local and global experiences and incidents, use of audio visuals and media display with flexible accommodation of physical or virtual options as may be convenient for our clients.”

Lajide emphasised the fact that the company designed the content and courses of the March conference to meet the specific needs of employees and organisations that will be attending.