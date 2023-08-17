By Doris Obinna

GBfoods, has partnered with Fundacion Elena Barraquer and Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre to provide free cataract surgeries for over 400 patients in Enugu State, Nigeria.

The five-day programme, designed to assist in reducing cases of cataracts, a common cause of preventable blindness, covered screening of patients, surgery, provision of eyeglasses and post-op medication. The mission aimed to restore sight and bring newfound hope to those who have been suffering from impaired vision, a move that will increase the productive population of the benefiting communities and the country.

Fundacion Elena Barraquer thanked GBfoods for facilitating the process and awareness for the programme, added that sight is fundamental to human existence.

“If people cannot see, they cannot work and feed their family. When the operation is done, we give them back their vision and their lives. We are honoured and thankful to GBfoods for welcoming us to Nigeria to do this work and we hope to be back,” the group said.

Managing director, Nigeria, GBfoods, Vincent Egbe, commended their partners for the CSR initiative that has transformed the lives of many Nigerians.

Egbe said, “We believe that the foundation of great healthcare is nutrition, and our priority is to always give our consumers access to good quality nutrition through our brands and products. We do believe that access to quality healthcare is a critical need for every individual.

“Through our various programmes, GBfoods continually develops ways to give back to the society as a responsible corporate citizen while supporting the government to achieve a healthier population. We are proud to partner with Fundacion Elena Barraquer and Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre by identifying and contributing to the wellbeing of communities in Nigeria.

“We believe that restoring sight due to preventable blindness is one way to increase the productivity of Nigerians as people who can see often have a higher productivity rate and this productivity ultimately drives development for Nigeria.”

Director, Niger Foundation Hospital, Dr. Ito Diejomoah, stated that: “This is a wonderful example of the impact responsible corporate bodies can have on the lives of people by thoughtful giving.

“Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision loss in Nigeria and when you return sight to an individual, it has a direct impact on livelihoods in their families and communities. Healthcare in Nigeria will surely benefit when companies look to see how they can support the healthcare sector through their various corporate social responsibility programmes.”