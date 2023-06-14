From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has officially assumed office as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation from the House of Representatives, citing his new responsibilities as the reason for stepping down.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gbajabiamila expressed his gratitude to God and announced his resignation from the 10th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila also confirmed that he has assumed his new role as the Chief of Staff to the President, expressing his readiness to collaborate with President Tinubu in delivering his transformative Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

He tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @femigbaja: “Gbajabiamila wrote, “To the glory of God, I resigned my membership of the newly Inaugurated 10th House of Representatives today. I had the privilege to move the first motion in the new House which was on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of heavy flooding in some parts of the country. The House passed the resolutions accordingly.

“Thereafter, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read my resignation letter and declared my seat vacant. An opportunity for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to elect my replacement.

“I have assumed my new office as the Chief of Staff to the President in readiness to work with Mr. President in delivering his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.”