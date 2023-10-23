By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has stated that until peace is restored in the Middle East, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would continue to launch offensive attacks on Gaza with a sole target to decimate and degrade the Hamas.

Adebayo who stated this on his X handle, @Pres_adebayo, also insisted that even though Israel has a legitimate right to seek to degrade Hamas, it should be cautious not to cause collateral damage on the entire Gaza because of the innocent civilians living there.

He said he had earlier made his position clear to the world leaders and bodies like the American President, Joe Biden; the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak; the French President, Emmanuel Macron; the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as well as the United Nations and the European Union Commission, that the intense military campaign currently going on in Gaza is not targeted against terrorists alone.

He said: “Until peace is achieved, it is perfectly legitimate for the IDF to seek to degrade Hamas, but as I have made it clear to Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, UN and EU Commission, what is on now is blitzkrieg on Gaza, not targeted action against the terrorists.”

He stressed that even though Gazans are not legitimate targets of Israeli blitzkrieg or necessary collateral damage in war on terror, the innocent civilians are not being spared; a development he said Israel is not entitled to. “Israel is only entitled to target its attacks on Hamas,” he added.

Adebayo had, earlier last week, stated that ensuring peace in the Middle East was a debt that the international community owes the region, and insisted that getting the Oslo Accord to work again would be a master stroke that would bring an enduring peace in the troubled region.

He had described as dastardly and heinous the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas on October 6, which led to the death of many Israeli; a development that eventually led to the current conflict in the Middle East. He also made it clear that in the end, the rights of all the communities involved were the responsibility of the international community because the innocent people of that region were paying unwarranted prices in lives and limbs for problems they did not cause.