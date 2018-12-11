In his reaction, the President, Students Union of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Rufai Lukman, of the Department of Computer Engineering, called on government to urgently meet the demands of the lecturers to ensure the smooth running of academic activities in the polytechnic.

“Government should try to pay all their outstanding arrears of allowances. The proposed strike is unavoidable because I believe that government has the wherewithal to meet all their demands. These outstanding issues that are about to lead to strike have been lingering for a long time. Government should settle with them amicably before the general elections next year.”

“If ASUP happen to go on the strike, students can hijack the situation and embark on riot to protest the disruption of their academic activities. Also, the female students may embark on prostitution if they are out of school.

The students union Public Relations Officer of Federal Polytechnic, Ede,, Victor Ilesanmi of the Department of Statistics said that government has no option than to meet the demands of ASUP.