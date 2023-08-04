…Eye local manufacturing of conversion kits

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partner, NIPCO Plc, are to establish 56 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across major cities in Nigeria, in a strategic step towards reducing energy cost and carbon footprints in Nigeria.

Also on the card is the establishment of vehicle conversion kits manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari said the move was consistent with the organisation’s commitment to providing cheaper alternative fuel to motorists.

The landmark collaboration, he added, aims to expand the existing CNG infrastructure, improve access to CNG, and accelerate the adoption of cheaper and cleaner alternative fuel for buses, cars and Keke NAPEP, which will significantly reduce the cost of transportation and engender sustainable national economic growth.

“Under the NNPC-NIPCO strategic partnership, 35 state-of-the-art CNG stations will be constructed nationwide, including three mother stations in Lagos, Ogun and Delta States.

“Once fully operational, the stations can service over 200,000 vehicles daily, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions and associated impact on climate.

“The project will be rolled out in phases. The first phase, comprising 21 CNG stations, will support intra-city transportation and be ready by the first quarter of 2024; While the second phase, comprising 35 CNG stations, will support inter-city transformation and will be ready by the first quarter of 2025.

“To deepen and sustain this initiative, NNPCL has floated NNPC Prime LNG Limited for domestic LNG production and supply. NNPC is also collaborating with Miju Auto Gas, a leading CNG kit Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) based in India, to set up training and conversion centres to facilitate in-country conversion of vehicles from petrol to CNG”, he explained.

Kyari added that NIPCO Gas Limited was currently operating 14 CNG stations across Nigeria and has converted over 7,000 vehicles to run on CNG.

“NIPCO’s technical competency and field experience will bolster this initiative’s success and amplify its positive impact on the nation’s economy.

“This forward-thinking initiative will leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to bring multiple benefits to Nigerians, including access to cheaper fuel, reduced cost of transportation, reduced carbon emission, create new business value chains and streams of job opportunities”, he added.

Kyari said the national oil company already had over 200,000 conversion kits with the aim of ensuring it is very affordable via credit and other financing options.

He reassured Nigerians that CNG was safe to use as the natural gas industry prides itself in utmost safety.

“The safety risk is low and even safer than PMS. We will continue to engage with public. Safety is assured. It’s also more affordable. It’s one-third or worst, half of the cost of PMS. India is using CNG as millions of Keke napep run on it”.

Kyari noted that plans are afoot to have kits conversion plants established in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the NIPCO Managing Director, Nagendra Verma said the company was working with the NNPCL in deepening gas utilisation.

“Have 12 years in that space”, he said.