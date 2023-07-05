By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

For members of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Ejigbo parish, their families and friends, June 18, 2023, was a day to remember. It was a day when fathers were celebrated in style.

But it was not an entirely men’s affair as women supported them in many ways. As someone noted, anything without the involvement or participation of women would be like soup without salt. They presented gifts to men and generally took care of them on their special day.

The 2023 Fathers’ Week of the church started on June 11 and ended June 18. The programme of events included visitation to the Reverend Minister and opening service, practicing of Men’s Christian Association (MCA) songs, mid-week service and football matches between MCA Team B and the Women Guild, among others.

The Fathers’ Day was a day of celebration and recognition. Members and their guests came with their dancing shoes and danced to the glory of God. Multiple award-winning journalist, Ozoigbondu Uche, was one of the special guests.

One of the high points of the occasion was that individuals from within and outside the church who have made a difference in the society were honoured with awards. It was a way of encouraging them not to look back but to remain committed to kingdom activities and more.

The awardees included Mr. Uche Kalu (UC Global), Evang. Chimezie Obasi (Ajakampu), Mr. Kalu Eke Chima, Bro. Basil Okoronkwo, Mazi Ejieke Onuoha, Chief Oko U. Mba, Chief Akuchinyere R. Oka, Mr. Ibe N. Ibe, Bro. Kalu Okoro and Mr. Danjuma Chukwuemeka Onuaguluchi.

Receiving his award, Uche Kalu said: “It is an honour to be recognized and given an award like this, particularly by an organization such as the Presbyterian Church. While celebrating the award, I recognize that it is a call for greater service to God, the church and mankind.

“I congratulate my fellow awardees and the entire church and I urge everyone to keep the flag flying. I believe the smartest thing anyone can do is to embrace Jesus Christ and contribute to the propagation of the gospel of salvation in a profound manner. To God be the glory because everything belongs to him.”

Uche Kalu urged “brethren to love one another without discrimination and reservation because love conquers every friction or misunderstanding.”

Evangelist Chimezie Obasi, who was unavoidably absent, sent goodwill message to the church through his representative, Mazi Chukwudi Onyike. He pledged to continue to support the church in every material particular.

Another awardee, Mr Kalu Eke Chima, expressed appreciation to the church for the honour and rededicated himself to the service of God and humanity. He said that the church should always count on his support in their activities.

Mr Ignatius Okpoko, who stood in for Danjuma, also expressed appreciation for being part of the event.

In his goodwill message, the men’s desk coordinator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rev. Sunday E. Ole, warmly welcomed all fathers in attendance as they joined their counterparts all over the world in celebrating the Fathers’ Day.

He said: “The sub-theme of the MCA for the year 2023 is, ‘men as instruments of divine intervention’ drawn from the church’s theme ‘Divine Intervention’ (Exo. 3:8). This is coming from the hills of manifold challenges bedeviling the church and society. There is an urgent call for God to show forth his glory upon our land and the church through the instrumentality of men.

From our text (Exo 3:8), God told Moses to tell the Israelites that Yahweh, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob had promised to bring them out of Egypt into the land of Canaan. Moses was doing his daily work of looking after his sheep. He was not expecting anything unusual to happen, he was not seeking for God, but God was seeking for him. Incidentally, God spoke to Moses, and the whole course of his life was changed.

“More so, God spoke to Moses about what he was going to do for his people, hence, he made himself known not only by words but also by doing what he has said. It was as Moses went on into the future with God that he found that God keeps his promises.

“So, whenever God reveals himself to people the way he did to Moses, it is not to give them information about himself, but to challenge them to trust him as to go forward in life with him.

“So, whenever God wants to set people free or to bless them, he looks for a man to use. That man today can be you if you will allow yourself to be used as an instrument in the hands of God.

“I wish to thank God for his manifold blessing and favour throughout the past administration of the (CWC) Central Working Committee of the MCA. They made themselves available and God used them to move the MCA forward. We are grateful to them.

“Today, I am glad to inform us that a new administration has emerged in the persons of Elder Edet Bassey, Chairman; Engr, Diana-Abasi Etebor, Secretary and Elder Arch Prince Godwin Ikpe, Treasurer. My prayer and desire is that God will help them to move the MCA from glory to glory in Jesus name, amen. As you celebrate with men all over the globe, may you not forget the aged in your midst. I encourage you to organize something presentable for them.

“As I conclude this address, I charge you to make yourselves available for God to use you to bless the men, church and nation at large. May you receive grace for a fruitfull and very wonderful outing.”

Similarly, the President, MCA, Ejigbo parish, Bro. A.A Nnachi, welcomed the congregation with words of encouragement. He said: ” I bring you calvary greetings of love and peace in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. I give all thanks and adoration to our Lord, Jesus Christ for the

privilege that he has granted me in particular and all of us in general to witness yet another Father’s Day. It is by His mercies, love and grace that we are privileged to be part of this 2023 Fathers’ Day celebration. To him alone be all the glory.

“As is usual, Fathers’ Emphasis Week is an event that offers men not only an opportunity to be celebrated for their roles and contribution to the family, church and society but also for us, men to undertake a vital review of ourselves, vis-a-vis our roles as fathers in the last one year. This self evaluation should lead us individually to specific modifications in our lifestyles, attitudes and attributes. It is my earnest prayer that none of us takes this self appraisal lightly for even if we are not genetic fathers; we are all spiritual fathers in our own rights.

“May we be reminded that we shall someday account for all our action and inaction (1 Peter 4:5). This year’s theme – ‘Serving as a royal priest’ is drawn from the General Assembly’s theme: ‘Men as instruments of divine I tervention ( Exodus 3:8). This admonition could never have been timelier given our prevailing clime. The generation of a man who could stand in the gap- Gen 50:24, Exodus 3:17, Gen 15:18-21. All we need to do is to draw near with a clean heart in full, sprinkled and cleaned from evil conscience and our bodies washed with blood of Jesus. As a priest, in Ejigbo, it is all our responsibility to reposition the church and move her foreword. God always uses man to intervene both in the church, family and society at large.

“According to Martin Luther King Jr, ‘if you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do thou have to keep moving forward.’ It is my fervent prayer that God in His infinite mercies continue to keep and prosper

each and every one of us to fulfill his mandate as fathers. I wish all of us a very wonderful Fathers’ Day celebration.”

It was, indeed, a wonderful Fathers’ Day celebration as the choristers rendered soul-lifting songs and the congregants danced. Bro. Kalu Kalu Ume, the treasurer, danced with the zeal of competition and dexterity of professionalism.