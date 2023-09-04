From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The popular saying that a prophet has no honour in his town was again debunked on Sunday, August 27, as the senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, was celebrated by his people.

Nwebonyi, in his first official visit to his constituency after his inauguration as senator on June 13, 2023, was garlanded by St. Paul’s Catholic Parish, Ndoffa Nkaleke, in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

He bagged the merit award as the Lion of St. Paul’s Parish at the maiden Women’s August Meeting of the young parish.

The senator expressed heartfelt joy for being in the presence of the parishioners and also thanked them for voting massively for him during the election.

“I am extremely happy to be with you today. This is my first official outing in my constituency after my inauguration on June 13, 2023. That’s an indication that I love you dearly.

“Mothers are supreme. I revere you because, no matter the position I occupy today, I’m born of a woman. Women constitute over 70 percent of all votes cast in every election; I want to assure you that your massive votes to me are not a waste,” Nwebonyi said.

He assured the Christian mothers that he would liaise with the parish priest to select deserving members who would benefit from his forthcoming empowerment scheme.

He disclosed that several women would be given start-up capital and trained in various handcrafts, adding that many others would benefit from the upcoming housing scheme. He further said that indigent brilliant students would be given scholarship opportunities.

The parish priest, Rev. Fr. Patrick Ezemah, was joyous as he lauded the senator for honouring their invitation.

Ezemah listed the senator’s sterling leadership qualities, saying that voting him into the National Assembly was the best decision taken by the people of the zone.

The award came on the heels of several others in the senator’s kitty for his relentless efforts towards the advancement of humanity and effective legislation.

He made a modest donation in support of the building of the church and promised to continually support the project to its completion.

The 2023 Women August Meeting committee chairperson, Mrs. Orogbo, emphasized that the award to Nwebonyi was in recognition of his outstanding performance in public service and his philanthropy.

She disclosed that the senator had been very supportive of the church, noting that the entirety of humanity was his immediate constituency.