There is a glimmer of hope that Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen could finally shake off his injury and feature for Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier this month against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Napoli head coach, Rudi Garcia has, on Friday, provided an update on the fitness of Osimhen.

For those not aware, the Nigerian international Osimhen has not featured in any of Napoli’s last three fixtures across all competitions, owing to a hamstring injury picked up whilst on international duty last month.

The expectation was that the striker would be out for about a month.

The Partenopei, to their credit, have notched two wins and a draw across this stretch, including, most recently, a potentially crucial comeback point at home to AC Milan.

Nevertheless, all associated with Rudi Garcia’s troops were no doubt desperate for some positive news regarding the wellbeing of the club’s talismanic goalscorer. And, on Friday, precisely that has been forthcoming.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s Serie A showdown with Salernitana today, Garcia was asked for the latest on Osimhen’s recovery. And though the 24-year-old will not be available for selection at the Stadio Arechi, Garcia confirmed that he expects to have Osimhen at his disposal in short order:

“The doctors manage and guarantee me that he is following the program. He will be with us next week.”