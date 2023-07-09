From Desmond Mgboh, Kano.

The immediate past administration of Kano State has dismissed a call by an NGO that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should distance himself from the former governor of the state. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje .

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the call by one Dakata and his fake NGO is nothing but a mere political gimmick.

Garba held that President Tinubu and former Governor Ganduje are two leaders who share same vision and experience about governance and development, the reason they go together.

The former commissioner added that despite all efforts to put a wedge between them and scuttle Ganduje’s chances of getting political appointment from the President, the duo have always been together, even as now they are currently in Guinea Bissau attending an ECOWAS Summit.

He observed that Dakata a card carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and now the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has always hidden under the guise of his ‘brief case’ Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to attack the former administration in the state.

Reacting to Dakatas sponsored press conference in Kano on Sunday, Garba said his now open romance with the NNPP government has discredited him.as a public commentator and has put a dent to his analysis of event.

He observed that Dakata was recently ‘sponsored’ to appear on Arise TV to justify the NNPP’s demolition spree in Kano.

Garba also recalled that similar scenario played itself in 2019 when fake NGOs sprang up from no where to discredit the polls by sharing fake pictures of violence during the Kano gubernatorial elections, as well as in 2023 when fake election observers were discovered to be members of the NNPP..

The former commissioner pointed out that these shameful acts amount to jeopardizing the operations of genuine NGOs and called on unsuspecting members of the public particularly the NGO’s community to watch out for people who are being paid to operate fake organisations in order to discredit individuals, governments or organisations.

