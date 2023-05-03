From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed commissioner of police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, Haruna Garba, has assumed office with a promise to be proactive in tackling the security challenges confronting the nation’s capital.

Garba has also promised to carry out his duty in line with global best practices, respect for fundamental human rights and visibility policing, among others.

The commissioner, while addressing officers of the command, urged them to be dutiful while embracing global best practices in the discharge of their lawful duties. He also called on residents of the FCT to intensify their partnership with the police in the area of intelligence gathering and other aspects capable of strengthening the peace vis-a-vis the security architecture of the territory.

Garba, who is the 30th commissioner of police for the FCT, took over from AIG Sadiq Abubakar, who has been redeployed to the Police Academy, Kano State, following his promotion.

Born on June, 8, 1964, the police commissioner hails from Ankpa LGA, in Kogi State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and Administration. He subsequently got admitted to the University of Uyo, where he bagged a Masters Degree in International Relations in 1994.

CP Haruna was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and was trained at the prestigious Police Academy, Kano Annex, Kaduna State.

The CP, since passing out, has served in several operational, administrative, and intelligence capacities. Before his redeployment as the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna, was the CP Yobe State Command.