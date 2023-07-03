By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams yesterday assured the Thailand business owners of a prosperous business initiative in Nigeria.

Speaking while playing host to the Thailand business owners, at his Omole Phase 2 residence, Ikeja, Lagos, Adams, said the visit of the Thailand business conglomerate was in continuation of a business parley that was initiated in January during his visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Yoruba generallissimo stated that the visit was timely as it came at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of paradigm shift in its business policy direction.

He stated that the Thailand business team came to explore the Nigerian market, providing solution to agriculture, health, transport, fashion, cosmetic and electricity problems as well other areas of interest.

“I appreciate the Thai Business team for the confidence reposed in me and my team. We have come a long way in securing business synergy between Nigeria and Thailand and I am sure the ties will enhance hope and prosperity.

“We have prepared the ground for all your business projections with both individual and government agencies and we believe the bond will translate to better prospects between Nigeria and Thailand”, he said.

Leader of Thailand business owners, Dr. Dr.Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, expressed delight at the visit.

He disclosed that the one- week visit to Nigeria is to build the business relationship with the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and his business team and to also use the opportunity to explore the Nigerian market.

The Thai business team identified various area to explore in the Nigerian market, which includes solar power, waste to power, modern farming equipment, electric vehicles and motorcycles, fashion, cosmetic, health and transportation among others.

“We are highly impressed with the accommodating spirit of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

“We are happy that our visit to the palace is memorable and we want to assure you that we will do everything within our reach to sustain the bond between Nigeria and Thailand”.

“We are confident that the Thailand investors will partner with the Yoruba generalissimo in ensuring that we bridge the gap in global business initiative between Nigeria and Thailand”, he said.

The Thailand business team later presented some of their products, including health and cosmetic products.