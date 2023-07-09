From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has thrown his weight behind the installation of 10 new kings in Ibadanland, saying the move will strengthen unity and further enhance growth and development across Ibadan.

The coronation of the 10 new kings in Ibadan was held on FrIday July 7, 2023. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, gave the beaded crowns to the new kings. The new kings still retain their membership of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

Adams in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for approving the request of Olubadan to have more kings in Ibadanland.

The Olubadan had on Friday July 7, 2023 elevated all the 11 members of Olubadan Advisory Council to beaded crown wearing monarchs. The paramount ruler of Ibadanland, crowned the new kings last Friday, while Governor Makinde presented their staff of office.

According to him, Oba Balogun, has a large-heart and accommodating spirit and thanked the Olubadan-in-Council for their support in ensuring peace and tranquillity in the town.

His words: “The governor made history last Friday by installing 10 new kings in the ancient town of Ibadan.This ends the prolonged crisis that had literally engulfed the town. Ibadan, like Lagos, is a strategic town in Yorubaland, and whatever happens in Ibadan affects the entire Yorubaland.

So, Governor Makinde did well by saving us from future crisis in Yorubaland.

“For instance, many great men that have successfully made it in life have stake both in Lagos and Ibadan. Kabiyesi Olubadan is the father of all in Ibadan. Oubadan is a peaceful personality and he deserves to enjoy a peaceful reign. So Kabiyesi’s large heartedness remains a worthy attribute that we can all learn from.”

Adams maintained that similar cases had occurred in Ile Ife, Egba, Ijebu and other great towns, saying as a community expands, so it progresses with much development.

“This will also add value to the stool of the Olubadan because wherever the Olubadan goes, the new obas will follow and even represent the stool as respected monarchs where Olubadan is not available.

“I congratulate all the sons and daughters of Ibadan, and I pray that the installation of the new kings will usher in more development and progress in Ibadan and its environs.”