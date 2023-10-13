Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, representative of Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Nengak Idi, Aregbeshola Adewale and Francis Bayo Lewu were among dignitaries that spoke at the 2023 edition of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) African summit recently in South Africa.

Adams, convener of the summit, said the Yoruba diaspora organisation was in 98 countries and determined to reposition the trajectory of Yoruba race so that it could take its pride of place among other races in the world.

He promised that OPU would continue to project the Yoruba interest and ensure peace and unity across the land.

“Over the years, OPU summits have provided better opportunities for us to think and reason together as a family. Each of the summits takes us a step closer to fulfilling the dreams of our organisation. As we gather here, I am happy things are taking good shape in South Africa. South Africa is the land of hope and possibilities and OPU has the opportunity to explore the country’s potential and build a strong network.

“Here in South Africa, there are abundant human and material resources that are available for us to leverage on in our determination to strengthen the bond of Yoruba race. Therefore, it is our determination to make a lasting impression in the minds of the coming generations. As we forge ahead, we shall achieve that by the special grace of the almighty God. No matter the obstacles on our way, the challenges placed on our path or what they do to distract us, we will remain focused and steadfast in our drive to sustain the ideals of the Yoruba race,” he said.

Idi said the future of Nigeria was bright if all the states and ethnic nationalities that make up the country work together to ensure that peace reigns supreme in Nigeria.

On his part, Adewale of the Department of International Business and Development Economics, University of South Africa, said for Yoruba to explore the potential of the soil, they must optimally manage their resources.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Understanding the agricultural value chain among the Yoruba’, he said: “Yoruba is a blessed race. You cannot quantify the blessings of humanity, land, resources, capacity and value bestowed on the Yoruba race. But it is baffling when a people with such huge potential are wallowing in pain occasioned by ignorance, neglect, poverty and lack.

“The missing links are lack of good managers and poor management. The Yoruba need to understand how to drive both human, material and capital resources towards fulfilling and achieving their goal. When the value chain is smooth, the business prospers. So, the best approach is for us to address the hindrances that hold us back and come up with something that is workable and enduring.”

Also speaking, Lewu from the Department of Agriculture, Cape Peninsula, University of Technology, South Africa, said the Yoruba is well known for its rich culture, tradition and heritage.

He added that the Yoruba culture is entrenched in very amiable diversity maintaining that that is the reason for the enduring values and ethos of Omoluabi that the Yoruba are renowned for.