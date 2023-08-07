By Lukman Olabiyi

All Progressive Congress (APC) Professionals Council has chided the ranks of opposition parties in the country, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) for coming under intense pressure over emergence of the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The council in a congratulatory message co-signed by its National Director, Seyi Bamigbade and National Deputy Director, Abba Rabbeu who also served as Senior Special Assistant On Political Awareness to the former Governor Ganduje said the opposition parties were currently jittery over the newly elected chairman who wields an array of experience in the management of humans and resources.

According to the council, ex-governor Ganduje has over the years played a significant role in entrenching internal democracy and reconciling aggrieved members within the party.

He said, “The emergence of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of our great party and Senator Basiru Ajibola as National Secretary is undoubtedly a good omen in our drive to continue offering the Nigerian people excellent service.

“It is also interesting that this has sent a strong message to the opposition, especially the PDP and the Labour Party that it is no more business as usual. The coming on board of a new leadership has sent a shock wave within their ranks and we are glad to say that Ganduje is the right man for the job.

“As he has assured, he would hit the ground running by ensuring a genuine reconciliation among various factions across the country who are aggrieved from the outcomes of the 2023 general elections.

“We have no doubt that this leadership will record a huge success and contribute meaningfully to the Renewed Hope agenda of His Excellency, Bola Tinubu to all Nigerians”.