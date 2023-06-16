From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commiserated with the families of victims demolished Daula Hotel building, which collapsed in the state on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State, Muhammad Garba, the Governor stated that the incident and the attendant death and injuries were regrettable, describing it as a huge loss to the state.

He prayed that Allah gives the family of the dead victim the fortitude to bear the loss and quick recovery for the injured.

The Governor recalled that the victims were said to be scavengers scouting for irons or metals from the debris of the building demolished half way by the state government in a destruction spree of landed properties it embarked upon since assumption of office on May 29.

Ganduje expressed regrets over the theft of properties by looters from several demolished buildings in different parts of the state capital.

The statement also commiserated with property owners who legally acquired and developed their properties for business and other purposes but were destroyed by the New Nigeria People’s Party’s government in the state without any form of investigation.

The governor however remained confident that justice would be served as some of the victims of the demolition have approached the courts for redress.