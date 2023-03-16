Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has set up an 11-man committee to assess and make recommendations to the government on the recent fire incidents at the Kurmi and Singer markets in the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, affirmed that Ganduje announced the setting up of the committee during a sympathy visit to the affected traders.

He said the committee was mandated to determine the immediate cause of the fire incidents and ways of avoiding future occurrence. The committee was also mandated to assess the damage and make recommendations on how government would assist the affected traders.

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Coperatives and Solid Minerals, Barrister Mukhtar Ibrahim.

Other members are Sabi’u Bako, as Co-chairman; the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mohammed Garba, and the Managing Director, Abubakar Rimi (Sabon Gari) Market Company, Uba Zubairu Yakasai, among others.