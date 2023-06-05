From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The immediate past administration in Kano state, Monday observed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was misinformed about the purported sale of the building housing the relocated Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital in the city.

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Muhammad Garba in a statement explained that the hospital services at the facility were temporarily suspended following its relocation after the completion of Khalifa Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu Paediatric Hospital.

He maintained that the new paediatric hospital which has more bed spaces, is now providing better quality services in addition to serving as training and research centre.

Garba pointed out that the old Hasiya Bayero building was thereafter proposed to be converted to Malnutrition Treatment Center that would serve as referral centre for treatment of malnutrition in he state. .

He stated that in addition, a factory for manufacturing of Ready to use Therapeutic Foods(RUTF) for treatment of malnutrition at the centre was proposed as well as all other health facilities across the state.

He added that a Technical Committee was inaugurated by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to oversee the conversion process and had even undertook a study tour to a similar facility at Maradi in Niger Republic with a view to setting up a befitting centre.

Garba added that from available record, up to the 29th of May, this year, the facility was not sold to any individual or organisation and it remains the property of the government of Kano state.