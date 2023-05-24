From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The outgoing Kano state governor , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented the 2023 transition report to the Kano State Governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a short meeting at the Kano Government House Ante Chamber Hall, Ganduje who was represented by the secretary to the state government Usman Allah reiterated his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition on 29th May 2023.

He urged the incoming administration to study the transition report and give him feedback where necessary.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf, also represented the Chairman of his transition Committee Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi indicated that his committee will report to the incoming governor and revert back to them if there is any observation.

“At this time, we have just 105 hours to formal handover and takeover of government in Kano state, as such we are committed to a hitch free transition in the interest of Kano and its people.”

A statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor-elect said that details of the inauguration ceremony would be made available to public afteragreements have been reached between the outgoing and incoming governments.