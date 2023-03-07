From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has pardoned 12 inmates on death row in the state.

The governor, equally committed the sentence of six orders to life imprisonment.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Kano :Command, Musbahu Lawan disclosed these

in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement disclosed that the Governor equally pardoned four female inmates with long term sentences on account of their good behaviour following the recommendation of the Correctional Service management..

/The statement noted that some of beneficiaries of the state government gestures had spent the past 25 years awaiting execution.

in his remarks, the Chairman of the State Prerogative of Mercy ,Abdullahi Garba Rano, appreciated the governor for exercising the powers of his office on the advice of the council for the prerogative of mercy.