From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Immediate past Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has reported his predecessor and former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso to President Bola Tinubu over the current demolition going on in the state.

He told State House correspondents that he would have slapped Kwankwaso if they had met at the State House.

Although both men were in the Villa at the same period to see the president, Ganduje said they did not meet face to face.

When asked about the President’s response and if they had reconciled inside the Villa, Ganduje said “I know that he is in the building. But we did not meet inside. I would have slapped him if I had meet him inside.”

He described the demolition in Kano carried out by Governor Abba Yusuf as illegal because it was executed without due process and, therefore, breached the law, calling him a stooge of Kwankwaso.

Ganduje said the demolition exercise was done without carrying out any investigation or giving due notice in line with the provisions of Land Use Act.

Some structures demolished in the recent fiasco include Haji camp, Daula Hotel and shopping complexes around the Eid Prayer Ground in Kano, structures Ganduje said were products of Public-Private Partnerships.

Yusuf had said the demolition exercise was part of the fulfillment of his campaign promise to “restore” the urban development master plan of the city.

He had also insisted that the exercise was not a vendetta against the past administration of Ganduje and that many more demolitions would follow.

Ganduje said he spoke at length on the issue while reporting the matter to the president and had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba with video evidence of the looting and vandalisation that trailed the demolition.

He said the governor, who he described as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso, was no longer happy because of the condemnation that greeted the move.