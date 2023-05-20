From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the sum of N1Billion for the sponsorship of 66,102 indigenes to write three external examinations .

The examinations are

NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB which are scheduled to take place in the coming months.

The students to benefit from the government’s gesture are those that passed the qualifying examinations with 6 Credits and above, including English and, w Mathematics from the conventional secondary schools

Similarly those writing NBAIS Examinations must also have passed the qualifying examination with 6 redits including Arabic and Islamic studies as well as Qur’anic Studies and Arabic for NBAIS Tahfiz/Tajweed and NBAIS SAISCE examinations respectively.

In the same vein, those writing NABTEB from Science and Technical Collegesvec must also possessed 5 Credits and above including English and mathematics.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations Enlightenment, Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf directed the students to go to their respective schools beginning from Monday 22nd May 2023 to collect their results and proceed with the registration of the external examinations.

The statement urged them to double up by reciprocating the government’s kind gesture by passing their Examinations with flying colours.

The State Commissioner for Education, Yau Abdullahi thanked the stakeholders that have jointly contributed in ensuring the students sponsorship well as benchmarking 6 credits and abov as against the preceding years.