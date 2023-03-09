From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as the state Chief Judge, in acting capacity.

The appointment of Justice Aboki followed the retirement of the earstwhile Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir.

Before her appointment, Justice Aboki has been a state High Court judge since 2006.

A 1983 graduate of Law from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Justice Aboki was called to the bar in 1984.

She began her career as state counsel in 1985 under the state Ministry of Justice where, a year later, she was appointed a Majistrate and rose to become a High Court judge in 2006.

She is a member of various professional bodies and held numerous positions.

Her appointment takes immediate effect. according to a statement issued on Thursday by Muhammad Garba, Kano State Commissioner for Information.