From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Executive Council has appointed the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega as the Chancellor of the state – owned Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kano.

Also approved is the appointment of Oba Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Aliiwo as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the state of the new university.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, Monday, said that the appointments followed the receipt of operational license from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which recognized the institution as the 61st state university and 222nd university in the Nigerian university system.

Announcing this after the Council’s meeting, he listed the members of the Council to include Dr. Muhammad Adamu Kwankwaso, Hajiya Zulaiha U M Ahmed, Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu Wunti, Dr. Halima Muhammad and Alhaji Sabi’u Bako.

He further explained that the appointments are in accordance with Part III Section 22 of the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education Kumbotso Law which states that, “There shall be a council which shall be the governing body of the university”, while Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the law provides that “The Visitor shall appoint the Chancellor, Pro chancellor/Chairman of the council and external members of the Council.”

The statement added that in line with Sections 3(2) of the Second Schedule, the Pro Chancellor and External Council members shall hold office for a period of 4 years, renewable for second and final tenure of another four years.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Section 5 and Second Schedule of the University Law, the Council has given approval for the appointments of Principal Officers of the University by the Visitor.

He said the fresh appointees are that of Prof. Isa Yahaya Bunkure, the Provost Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE), Kumbotso, who now becomes the Vice Chancellor, Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education; the Deputy Provost (Academics) SRCOE, Kumbotso, Dr. Kabiru Ahmad Gwarzo, who now becomes the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University and ; the Deputy Provost (Administration), SRCOE, Kumbotso, Dr. Miswaru Bello, who becomes the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the University, among other appointments.

The Commissioner stated that while the appointment of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar and Librarian are for a period of five years, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) have a tenure of two years each. End.