From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has applauded Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for his sterling achievements within the last one hundred days in office.

Ganduje made the commendation in Sokoto at the weekend while commissioning two road projects executed by the governor in the state.

He said Governor Aliyu has performed well above average, describing the governor as a young and dynamic leader full of courage and determination to deliver Sokoto state to a promised land.

His words: “I have come, saw and conquered. I am convinced that the governor is in charge of the state and with the kind achievements he recorded in his one hundred days in office we in APC are good to go with the achievers.

“These achievements have shown that the state governor had prepared himself before he was sworn-in.”

Ganduje described the Governor as a young and dynamic leader who is ready for the job. The results of his plan are what we are seeing now. When I came here, I witnessed the distribution of palliatives to the victims of flooding.

“I also commissioned a newly constructed road yesterday which was part of his achievement within 100 days.

“These are apart from numerous road projects still expected to be commissioned soon.

“The governor is super excellent and I am optimistic with his achievement in 100 days in office. We are good to go as a progressive family,” he said.

According to him, “I came and saw the achievements recorded so far by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and I am fully impressed with what I saw so far.

On the party’s preparation ahead of the Kogi state governorship election, Ganduje has assured that his party is working hard to retain the state.

“You are aware that Kogi is part of progressive and we have been winning the state before now, so winning the state will not in any way be difficult for us.

“The governor is in charge in the state and I know with him and his achievements in office so far, we are good to go,” he said.