…Appeal for peace

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the party’s candidate in the 2023 election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, have expressed happiness over Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal verdict.

APC had challenged the declaration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18th, 2023 governorship election.

Speaking separately to newsmen in Abuja after the tribunal affirmed Gawuna the winner of the poll, Ganduje made a passionate appeal to the people of the state to remain peaceful.

In his own reactions, the APC candidate, Gawuna, had chronicled his political journey with the APC boss, promising to continue with the blueprint especially the campaign against drug abuse, insecurity, and criminality if he finally regains his mandate.

Assuring the return of business in Kano, Ganduje, the immediate past governor, said: “Today is a historic day. We thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair, transparent judgment in our favour and judgment that is a true reflection of the wishes of the people.

“We thank the judiciary, our party leaders in our state, we thank the business community, the various support groups. We have to commend everybody in Kano state for being patient and continuous prayers for Allah to give us victory. We urge them to continue to be peaceful, to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

“We assure the business community that our new government if we come in In Sha Allah under our able Governor, Dr Yusuf Gawana that business will flourish in Kano.

“We thank Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now in USA for creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish in Nigeria. We thank members for the press for giving coverage to enlighten, educating the people,” Ganduje said.

On his own, Gawuna said: “Today is a day that Allah has made fruitful for us to emerge victorious based on the judgment of today and Alhamdulillah we have thank the judiciary for being fair.

“We know Allah is the one that has done. He is the one that has done it for us before, He is the one that has done now and In Sha Allah He will do it for us in the coming time. We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path.

“In Sha Allah, we will continue the good work of Ganduje. We are going to be fair to everybody. Kano State is a commerce, education, and health and those are areas we have highlighted in our blueprint during our campaign and In Sha Allah we will continue with what we have said. We make sure Kano is free from insecurity and other vices. We appreciate the support from the state and beyond,” he said.