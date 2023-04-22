From Desmond. Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, .Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that his administration freed a total of four thousand and thirteen inmates across the state in the past years.

He added that he had also settled fines and compensations for the pardoned inmates to the tune of four million,nine hundred and and forty nine thousand Naira within the same period. .”

Ganduje, who was presented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this at the ceremony commemorating the Eid-el-fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse Custodial Facility where he also pardoned 43 additional inmates.

While stressing that freedom waw everything to human life, he called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in the society.

The Controller of Correctional Services in the state, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa explained that the gesture will assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He appealed to other state government to emulate the state government while urging the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.

On his part, the Chairman of the Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Abdullahi Garba Rano thanked the Governor for exercising the power conferred on him by the constitution to release the inmates on the recommendation of the correctional service management and the council.