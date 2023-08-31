…APGA, other presidential candidates beg Tinubu, APC for appointment

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has accused an unnamed presidential candidate of turning the political party he hijacked to contest election into a revenue platform.

He described him as a political aspirant who became a presidential candidate by accident, alleging that after failing to realise his ambition he did not only turn the party into revenue platform but also tried to expel the founder.

Although he did not mention any name, he however noted that since he did not get the presidential tickets, he decided to get pocket ticket.

Ganduje spoke when the presidential candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peter Umeadi, led other parties on a courtesy visit to demand for appointments as compensation for resisting the pressure to go to court.

“Thank you for this visit. I will convey your views and requests. And I will ensure that you see Mr President eye to eye. I thank you for being faithful to your respective parties. What I am seeing is one political aspirant who became a presidential candidate by accident. Who became a presidential candidate by hijacking another party because he was partyless.

“He could not give account according to INEC that it cannot qualify it to be political party. He decided to hijack a political party. And since, he could not realise his aspirations he decided to make that party a revenue platform rather than a political party.

“He has now decided to even expel the founder. God forbids. He will not succeed. You presidential candidates I salute you for being good ambassadors of your own political parties not destroyers of your own political parties.

“And not turning your political parties as a source of revenue. Since you cannot get the presidential tickets, you will get pocket ticket. I thank you. No doubt we will include you in the three states that we are having elections come November this year,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks on behalf of others, presidential candidate of Nationwl Rescue Movement (NRM) Felix Johnson Osakwe, told the party’s chairman that they are ready to offer services.

He said: “We are here sir, not only to see Mr President, number one is to be identified with you and to thank God for your appointment, then number two, we see you as a father sir, who has been a Commander-in Chief of a state and here you are today to be the pilot that will lead the presidential candidate especially those who are ready and those who love this country and the interest of this country first before politics, before parties.

“That you will be the right person to lead us to meet with Mr President, so he can hear our own views in person and also for him to know that it is not all the presidential candidate that is against him.

“We choose not to go to court because this is Nigeria and we have no other country to go. So, we are here to thank you and to thank God and everyone seated here and to say that as presidential candidates, there is something we can offer this country and I believe with government of inclusion will be necessary in terms like this,” he said.