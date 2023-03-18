From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Federal Government on Friday launched North-East Galaxy Backbone regional and marketing office in Gombe.

Performing the task of inaugurating the office in the state, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Ibrahim Ali Pantami, commended the organization for achieving the milestone.

According to Pantami, the office would serve the entire states of the Northeast, adding that it was in line with harnessing the potential of the digital economy.

The Minister also disclosed that so far the new mainstay of Nigeria’s economy is Information and Communications Technology while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the enabling environment.

Pantami noted that the Buhari’s administration has provided dividends of democracy to Gombe residents, adding that “from start to finish we have established 90 projects in Gombe. No state in Nigeria has not benefitted a minimum of 10 projects.”

Commenting further on various interventions nationwide geared towards improving internet connectivity, and broadband reach, Pantami stated that “20 new markets were to benefit from the free internet.”

On his part, Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Professor Muhammad Abubakar said the launch of the zonal office would contribute towards ensuring that the country boasts of a reliable and robust digital economy.

“For the benefit of today’s and tomorrow’s generation,” Abubakar added.

The Managing Director noted the support of the governor of Gombe State in making the office a reality, “it is our prayer that the support continues. The Galaxy Backbone has benefited from the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’s support,” he added.

Itemizing the focus of the Organisation Abubakar said, “for connectivity cyber security, training, and other ICT-based corporate services to both public and private businesses through interphase with our infrastructure directly linked to Abuja and Kano.

“Our reach covers entire North-East Nigeria. Galaxy Backbone corporation is guided by global best practices and assures the safety of data to retain the confidence of clients and National Security.”