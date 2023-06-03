From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has felicitated with the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gagdi, in a statement, said he has no doubt about Gbajabiamila’s competence and ability to support President Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of the country.

According to him, the speaker, as a seasoned lawmaker that has well over 20 years experience in the workings of the legislature, will work to create a productive relationship between the two arms of government that will ultimately benefit the Nigerian people.

Gagdi, who also a contender for the speakership of the 10th House,

applauded the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

He noted that the appointments demonstrates President Tinubu’s resolve to appoint only competent persons that can perform optimally for the overall good of the country.