From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and former chief of staff to the imo State government, Uche Nwosu has stated that the Gabon coup is a warning to African leaders.

Nwosu in a telephone interview with journalists on Wednesday stressed that African leaders should stop taking leadership position as inheritance.

He appealed with president Bola Tinubu to collaborate with other African countries to make sure that democracy returns to Gabon, adding that whatever happens to Gabon would affect Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on the ministerial appointments,he said it to early to access their performance but urged the president to set up a monitoring committee to be accessing their performance” If the president want to get results,he should set up committees that would be accessing the ministers,so that those that were not able to perform would be shown the way out.”

Nwosu added that he is 100 percent of the appointment of the former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said Wike was one of the best governors in the last administration,”Wike is one of the governors that did well, especially in infrastructure. Wike has all it takes to transform Abuja to a modern city. He has done it in Rivers State and I believe,he will do it again in FCT.’