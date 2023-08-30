Working with AU to determine next line of action

Engages Canadian PM, says strengthening democracy remains priority

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the coup announcement hours after President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose family has controlled the country for a half-century, was declared to have been re-elected for a third term in a disputed election, the Presidency said President Bola Tinubu is watching closely with “deep concern for the country’s social-political stability and at the seeming autocratic contention apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.”

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelare, said this in reacting to the latest overthrow of the government on the continent, during a press conference said as a man who has made significant, personal sacrifices in his own life in the course of advancing and defending democracy is of the unwavering belief that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people and not in the barrel of a loaded gun.

“The President affirms that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not at any time be allowed to perish from our great continent.

“To this end, the President is working very closely and continues to communicate with other Heads of State in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward with respect to how the power in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to contagious autocracy we have seen spread across our continent.”

Ngelare also disclosed that President has had substantive extended discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, where issues related to the crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon were discussed.

He said the two Heads of State mutually agreed that the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the continent remains a paranoid priority and that the people of Africa living in the diaspora around the world making a huge impact on the social and political landscapes of countries around the world and the economies of countries around the world continue to urge on the global community to advance the course of democracy on the continent for the sake of the economic prosperity of all Africans.

“So, it is of frontline importance to understand that President Bola Tinubu would continue to engage with Heads of State not just only in the African Union but also around the world and those communications and engagements are ongoing.”