…UNSC, IMF, World Bank reforms

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for the inclusion of Nigeria and the African Union (AU) in G20.

Onyeama who made the call in New Delhi, India, while participating in the 1st Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under India’s Presidency of G20, also called for the reformation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by his Special Adviser on Media, Sarah Sanda, Onyeama said it was “an honour and privilege” to address the gathering, following an invitation to Nigeria as a guest country of G20 under India’s presidency.

The invitation by India, Onyeama noted, demonstrated the high level of warm relations that exist between Nigeria and India in particular and members of G20 in general.

“I am, therefore, of a strong conviction that, as the largest economy in Africa, with stable and uninterrupted democratic governance, Nigeria should become a permanent member of G20 in the nearest future,” Onyeama said.

The former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) commended the Government of India for a well thought-out theme: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ which took into cognisance, the significance of the earth and the need to protect it.

The Minister further said it was in line with the theme that India successfully hosted the ‘Voice of the South Summit’ in January 2023, which provided a platform for the Global South to share their perspectives, priorities and expectations from the G20.

“I wish to relish in the fact that my President, Muhammadu Buhari, actively participated in the summit. It is hoped that the outcomes of the aforementioned summit would be brought on board in the forthcoming summit of the G20 in September, 2023.

“Permit me to note that Nigeria attaches significant importance to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation and its role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues and other fields that are of concern to members and the world at large.

“We look forward to working closely with the G20 and its members as we seek to address issues of concern to today’s world, including the need to develop digital health solutions; vocational training, and technology transfer to the South; digital finance and financial inclusion in developing countries; holistic approach to debt burden, climate change, and post pandemic recovery measures,” Onyeama also said.

Addressing the Meeting on ‘Strengthening Multilateralism and Need for reforms,’ Onyeama noted that Nigeria recognised the fact that the most pressing contemporary issues cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation and stronger collaboration, saying that cooperation among diverse regions is the only path to a peaceful, stable and prosperous world for all.

“Today’s challenges require a revitalised international cooperation that is effective, representative, and inclusive; that guarantees a world that is governed by acceptable rules and norms that give opportunity for all to open trade, prosperity, and shared progress.

“It is in this respect that we reiterate our call for a reform of the United Nations in all its three pillars – Peace and Security, Development and Human Rights. We note that rules-based, non-discriminatory, free, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and transparent multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, is a desideratum for addressing our shared objectives, especially in realising the sustainable development goals. We further wish to join other countries in calling for the reform of other institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to make them more attuned to the needs of developing countries.

“Let me use this platform to draw attention to our unending call for a reform of the UN Security Council that will ensure Africa’s legitimate right to fair and equitable representation in the Council: taking into account, the principles, objectives, and ideals of the United Nations Charter for a fairer world based on universalism, equity, and regional balance within the United Nations system.

“Our demand, which is legitimate, is well espoused in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte declaration, which calls for expansion in both the permanent and non-permanent categories of the Security Council. African states have offered a coherent, practical and persuasive blueprint for the Council’s reform. We have come up with a common position, which asserts the right of our continent that has for so long been marginalised, and we recognise the legitimate aspirations of other regions to be fully represented in the Council,” Onyeama further

said.

In the course of the events, Onyeama also spoke on ‘Food and Energy Security and Development Cooperation,’ and addressed the ‘Meeting on Counter-Terrorism: New and Emerging Threats; Global Skill Mapping and Talent Pool and on Human Assistance and Disaster Relief.’

Also on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Onyeama participated in a meet and greet event with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and held a bilateral meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.