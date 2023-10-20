By Adewale Sanyaolu and Henry Uche

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor (Mrs) Nnenna Oti, has solicited financial and moral assistance of the Institution’s Alumni Association to prosecute some ongoing projects in the school.

Speaking at the 2023 edition of the FUTO Biennial Lecture Series in Lagos put together by its Lagos State chapter, the VC who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Development & Innovation), Professor Emeka Oguzie, said the assistance would go a long way to meet some needs like: Hostels, staff quarters, perimeter fencing, laboratory and engineering workshop furniture, renovation of internal roads, lecture halls among others.

“May I use this opportunity to appeal to major stakeholders in the FUTO alumni family to rally round the national leadership and come forward to develop your alma mater through my ‘FUTO FIRST’ agenda” she appealed.

On his part, the former Vice Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr Ernest Ndukwe, maintained that square pegs in round holes across board has been the main albatross to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

While emphasizing the need to embrace technology as an enabler for economic growth and development, he said quota system without recourse to competency have done unimaginable damage to Nigeria’s fabrics.

“Nigerians abroad are doing great because everyone is given equal opportunity to maximize their potentialities. In our education sector, the right persons should teach the right subject and courses. We must embrace competency irrespective of where you come from. Leaders must for God’s sake shun sentiments in appointments”

The engineer added that it’s only mediocre are jettisoned and meritocracy is enthroned, then Nigeria can move forward. He urged the alumni to uphold the great reputation of the Institution and always visit their alma mater to see what they can contribute to enhance learning and scholarship.

“Every institution should have a speedy internet facility. Because the biggest library in the world today is our mobile phones. Students should be enabled to maximize their gadgets with uninterrupted internet facilities as it is obtained in other countries, it’s not too much to demand. But then it requires that the right persons must be in the right places at the right time both in public and private sector if they must make positive impact” he affirmed.

Moreover, the National President of FUTO alumni, Professor Laz Uzoechi, said in line with the motto of FUTO (Technology for Service), the association would continue to preach technology adoption by all if Nigeria must stand shoulder to shoulder with other countries.

With the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Quest for Development: The Technological Fast – Tracking’, he said it is high time Nigerian leaders took governance very serious, because the ordinary Nigerian is ready to catch up with the rest of the world, but for the Nigerian leaders, he can’t vouch for them.

The don who pledged to mobilize and deploy alumni capital/ resources to aid his alma mater implored all stakeholders in the university ecosystem to do their bids to help the school particularly this time when the federal government is not adequately funding higher institutions.

“We shall contribute our quota for the advancement of our alma mater and humanity. We urged other stakeholders across the school ecosystem to do same. We are technological savvy. Nigerian government should begin to harness technological innovations for sustainable development in Nigeria which is the topic of our lecture today. Sustainable development has no end, it’s a continuous progress, we will leave no stone unturned to see that we catch up with the global world” he assured.

Panelists at the forum equally charged the government across levels to invest in digital infrastructure and technology. They decried the level cronyism, nepotism, favoritism, sectionalism, prebendalism and other forms of sentiments bedeviling the country, hence the need to redeem the country from imminent doom.

