For esteemed guests, celebrities and media personalities, the new G Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos was the place to be last Sunday evening, as AFRO4 Band held its maiden album listening party.

Even, beyond the downpour that was experienced earlier in the day, the vibrant ambience of the lounge was soaked with palpable excitement, as guests waited patiently, eager to experience the musical magic promised by the super band.

AFRO4, a quartet of exceptionally talented band leaders and musicians comprising Bright Gain, Victor Ademofe, Luyanda Madope from South Africa and Adewale Adeyemi embodies a fusion of jazz and African grooves that’s nothing short of extraordinary.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome by foremost music promoter and CEO, Inspiro Productions, Ayoola Sadare, who served as compere and coordinator.

Assisted by Geoffrey Kwale, executive director/executive producer of Afrodyssey Music Ltd, both comperes made it clear that the event was not just about unveiling an album, but also about marking the culmination of a six-year journey.

Comprising 11 tracks, the album represents a sonic journey across Africa, some originals and others remakes of African classics. Each piece, though a testament to the band members’ virtuosity, was honed over a combined 100 plus years of playing and performing experience.

From the moment the first note resonated through the speakers, it was evident that AFRO4 Band was not just another super band; the members were pioneers of a unique ‘AFRO4 Sound’.

The album effortlessly transcended borders, weaving together influences from the West, East, Southern Africa, and beyond. Tracks like Interini and Drinking From The Well amongst others transported listeners to the sounds of Africa. The jazz-infused melodies, coupled with African rhythms, created a musical tapestry that was both enchanting and evocative.

However, what struck most was the band’s ability to communicate through their instruments. The chemistry between the members was palpable, with each note and rhythm flowing seamlessly into the next. Luyanda Madope’s virtuoso piano and keyboards, Victor Ademofe’s enchanting brass and percussion, Bright Gain’s solid foundation on the bass, and Adewale Adeyemi’s dynamic drumming created a symphony of sound that left the listeners spellbound.

Indeed, the album was a triumph, a testament to the dedication and vision of Bright Gain, who not only serves as the band’s bassist but also wears multiple hats as the Managing Director, producer, musical and artistic director of Afrodyssey Music Ltd.