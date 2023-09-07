From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police command said it has arrested ten suspects in connection with the death of a 200 Level Nursing student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Modupe Deborah Atanda, and they are undergoing investigation.

Atanda was declared missing within the University premises on Tuesday, September 5 but her lifeless body was later found in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the Nursing Lecture Hall in the school.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ogundare Dare, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, vowed that the Command would do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) of the evil act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law and appealed to members of the public to remain calm.

He enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the ugly incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or State CIID or call 09064050086/08053499199

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.