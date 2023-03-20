By Rita Okoye

Seasoned Nollywood actress cum producer, Funke Akindele has deleted all posts relating to politics from her verified Instagram page.

After losing the just-concluded gubernatorial elections, the actress-turned-politician took down all political posts concerning herself and, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor, after they contested under the People’s Democratic Party for governor and deputy governor positions in Lagos state respectively.

Recall that Akindele lost her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State, to the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the results collated from the polling unit, PDP secured a total of 19 votes, while APC scored 77 votes and the Labour Party had 3 votes.

Some fans are already expressing concerns for the actress while advising that she returns to her first love; filmmaking.