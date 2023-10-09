By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Dean, School 0f Education, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Mr. Samuel Ukit has appealed to the Federal Government to invest more on technical education.

Ukit stated this at the school of education maiden award/send-forth for some retirees, who served the school meritoriously.

He called on the government to pump money into technical education because it is the only way out of unemployment and that countries like UK, Japan have accorded technical education top priority.

The dean said the country cannot do without technical skills such as building, auto-mechanics, and carpentry, among others and stressed that it the way out for youths unemployment.

At the occasion, the school of education honoured 40 persons, who had meritoriously served the school in various departments.

Among the awardees were the Dean, School of Education, Mr. Samuel Ukit, Provost of FCE (T) Akoka, Dr. Wahab Azeez; Engr. James Adeleye; HOD of Building Technology Education, Dr. Adebayo S.A; Head of Department of Electrical and Electronic, Dr. Moses Bamijoko; Dr. Emmanuel Oyebuchukwu; HOD of Wood Works, Mr. Ayeonibe Oluwatoyin and non-teaching staff, James Nweke and Mr. Adebayo Oluwale.

Students conferred with awards are Victor Oluwabanjo, Auto-Mechanic best graduating student; Samuel Oluwaseye, Building Technology, Frank Chinedu, Electronic/ Electronic; Oluwaseun Mary of Mental Work; among others.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Dean of School of Education, Mr. Ukit, recalled that becoming a dean was not an easy task because there were many qualified persons for the position.

He said some of the awardees worked 12 months without going on leave and even himself he has not gone on leave since 2020, adding, ‘’I just felt that these 40 persons should be appreciated with these awards.’’

He disclosed that he has produced many professionals from University of Nigeria Nssuka, University of Lagos and some in the college. He disclosed that when he retires, he would continue as an educationist in his own school.

One of the awardees, Engr. Samuel Adeyele appreciated the awards. He called on lecturers to make effort to develop themselves,” I am what I am today because I did develop myself not relying on my past educational background.”

The best student awardee, Victor Oluwabanjo, an auto-mechanical graduate called on current students to be focus on practical because that was what won him the award, noting, ‘’in whatever you are doing, the school is taking notice, take your work seriously.”