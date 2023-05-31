From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation Northern Elders Forum has charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfil all his campaign promises.

NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said in a statement that Tinubu should focus more on tackling insecurity, and poverty and ensuring high-quality governance.

Also, Baba-Ahmed tasked the judiciary to show the highest levels of competence and integrity in the manner they treat election cases.

He said: Northern Elders Forum sends its congratulations to President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, GCON who were sworn in on May 29.

“The Forum noted that President Tinubu has made a number of key commitments and promises to Nigerians and hopes that he will honour them faithfully.

“The Forum also congratulates returning and new State Governors, and reminds them of the oaths they took yesterday, which must remain their guide in office until their last days.

“The Forum particularly wishes to remind President Tinubu of his promise to take on insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities and commends him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritized as well.

“Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The Forum will work with President Tinubu and Governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.

“It further notes that there are many cases before Election Tribunals, some of which may go all the way to the Supreme Court.

“The Forum appeals to members of the judiciary to show the highest levels of competence and integrity in the manner they treat these cases.”