From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) recently held its combined matriculation ceremony for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions, where a total of 7,000 students were officially welcomed into the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman, at the matriculation ground on Tuesday, took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of good character and urged the newly matriculated students to be exemplary ambassadors of the university.

Addressing the students at the ceremony, Professor Abdul Rahman stressed the significance of determination, diligence, and resilience in their academic pursuits. He made it clear that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct and would not hesitate to sanction undesirable behaviours.

“The matriculation exercise marks the pinnacle of activities designed to familiarize fresh students with the university system and ensure they derive maximum benefits from the resources available,” stated Abdul Rahman. He urged the students to steer clear of illicit activities and avoid associations and groups that could lead them astray.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a positive reputation, Abdul Rahman urged the students to refrain from engaging in drug abuse, cultism, hooliganism, and examination malpractices. He expressed his vision for the university to become a world-class institution operating on a business template, preparing students for successful careers in the job market or as aspiring entrepreneurs.

Daily Sun gathered that the matriculation ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, both from within and outside the university. Among the distinguished guests were Deputy Vice-Chancellors Shugaba, Aleruchi, and Dakyes. The registrar, Abdu, the librarian, Iyoro, deans, directors, heads of departments, as well as university staff and students, were also present to witness the event.