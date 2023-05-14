From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal University Gashua (FUGA) Yobe State has promoted six academic staff to the rank of Readers and 280 others to various ranks.

This was contained in a press release from the office of the Vice Chancellor, signed by Mallam Adamu Saleh, Head of Information and Protocol of the University, made available to our correspondent.

Saleh said the decision to promote the staff was approved by the Governing Council of the University at its 25th Regular meeting held Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Giving the breakdown, Saleh disclosed that the Council approved the promotion of 40 academic staff to various ranks, 165 senior Non-Teaching staff to various ranks while 75 junior staff were promoted to various senior positions.

“The Council also approved the promotion of Six senior academics to the rank of Readers following favourable external assessment report on them,” the release stated.

‘Those promoted to the rank of Readers are: Dr Umar Adamu (Biology Department), Dr Karimu Ishola (( Department of Business Administration) and Dr Mohammed Saminu Dagari (Department of Chemistry)

“Others are Dr Abatcha Melemi (Department of Economics and Development Studies), Dr Udu Linus (Department of Public Administration ) and Dr Jerome M. Gumpy (Computer Science Department)'”

Commenting on the Council’s decision, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri,on behalf of the Council and management of the University, congratulated the newly promoted staff.

Professor Waziri said their promotion was well-deserved and urged them to work hard in order to justify their promotions.

She warned the entire staff of the institution against any act capable of tarnishing the good image of the University.

The VC assured that her administration would continue to create conducive environment.for.learning, teaching , research and community development.