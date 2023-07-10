From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and President, Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has called for a raise in workers’ salaries, following complaints by civil servants and other Nigerians in the wake of the federal government’s termination of its fuel subsidy regime.

Nwosu made this call in a telephone interview with some journalists yesterday. He added that though the hike in the price of transportation had resharpened the lives of Nigerians but has also increased challenges.

He further pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to review the salaries of workers to enable them to meet up with their essential needs so that they can discharge their duties properly.

“We Nigerians are used to free life but with the removal of this subsidy, people can no longer move around to places without strong values due to the transportation fare. but really affecting workers as most of them can not foot the transportation and other bills with their present salaries,” Nwosu stated.

Speaking on cabinet formation, he said it has not been delayed as said by most Nigerians, adding that the president needs to take his time to arrive at credible hands for the transformation of the country.

Nwosu noted that nothing is wrong with the selection of former governors or people in the diaspora for ministerial posts if they have good records.

He called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the president so that he can be able to choose capable hands that would work with him,” we should be patient with president Bola Tinubu having in mind that the people he will bring would be people that are ready to work for the betterment of the country. It looks like he wants to leave a name which can only be achieved through working with capable hands, so let’s be patient with him.”