By Sunday Ani

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to be at the forefront in the campaign to use the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles insisting that the citizens would not buy into the idea when the government vehicles are still running on fuel.

In this interview, he spoke on a wide range of issues, including the FG’s N5billion palliatives to each of the 36 states, assignment of portfolios to the Minister-designates, and the president’s bloated cabinet among others.

Some people believe that some of the policies of the Tinubu administration are not well thought out, even though there are countermeasures to manage the situations; what are your thoughts about the administration so far?

I don’t think their focus at the moment is about the economy; their focus is how to settle down and be a government. They have made two policies. The first one is affirming the policy of the Buhari administration and the APC that they would remove subsidy from petrol. They have done that, and the attendant cost-push inflation is already coming in.

Secondly, they harmonised the foreign exchange market. But, in terms of focusing on the economy, they have not.

The two policies appear to have so much bearing on the economy; what about other areas of the people’s national life?

Yes, they have bearing on the economy, with respect to public finance, inflation and foreign exchange stability. But, they haven’t really shown seriousness to focus on the economy. For example, during the ministerial screening in the senate, none of the ministers, including the Minister-designate for Finance and Economic Planning, has committed to any macro-economic target. There is no policy pronouncement, where they say that by this time next year, we will push employment up and pull unemployment down.

Are you concerned about the intervention of the programme considering that the subsidy was removed three months ago?

Everything is off; not just the timing. What are we discussing here? Is it governance, poverty alleviation or how to run the economy’s industrial disputes, or fall out of removal of subsidy? This is an endless discussion. I hope this is not how they are going to be for the next four years. On whose behalf is labour talking? Is it talking on behalf of its members, NLC and TUC? Or is it talking on behalf of the 133 million Nigerians, who are in extreme poverty, and for whom there are governors elected to represent them in their states? Or are you talking of the 774 local government area chairmen across the country or the councillors who live with the poor? What I see here is just bickering, where policies are not clear. There is no white paper; it’s just mere announcements. I don’t think this is how to run a government in this 2023 era. We didn’t even run the government like that in 1953. I think what the government should do is to articulate its programmes for poverty alleviation. Let them present a white paper and set a target so that we can monitor that. There are three ways they can handle the impacts of subsidy. They can provide alternatives, which is the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) that they are talking about. If they can focus on that, you could get one million conversions in one year. If that is what you want to do, you come out and focus on it. Again, the first example one would notice is that the government has not in itself converted its own vehicles to CNG. If the government vehicles are still running on petrol and they want the people to be on Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, then there is a problem.

I don’t want to be an arbiter between the government and the labour because both of them agreed during the campaign that they were going to remove the subsidy. Ask labour what their plan is. Do they have a blueprint that can be presented to the government, apart from increasing the minimum wage?

The Federal Government said the palliatives, particularly the N5 billion, is a loan; do you think the money is encouraging enough, especially as the governors know that they have to repay the loan?

It is their own method. Each time we try to intervene in a problem, we don’t go back to the method that was successfully used in the past. During the Shehu Shagari government, when we had problems with the collapse of our currency, and our foreign earnings, there was an agency set up by Shagari. What they did was to create a system, though they criticised it at that time, the system ensured prices of essential goods fell generally. This idea of a handout where you give one ‘mudu’ of rice is not sustainable. What the government needs to do is to create a certain fund and go out and deal with how to bring the prices down.

It appears we are returning to the Goodluck Jonathan era, when Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, right?

All these decorative ministries don’t move a needle for me. Ideally, the coordinating minister of the economy is the president, assisted by the vice president, who is the chairman of the National Economic Council. All these naming ceremonies don’t matter in economics. What matters is that there are policy choices, and there are alternatives we have to make that have consequences. I am not bothered about how you title yourself. When Okonjo-Iweala was finance minister, she performed better than she did as a coordinating minister.

The government is already on a kinetic train. If you are a minister, being sworn-in is like a player brought on to the pitch when the game is already on. You only need a few seconds to gather the wits around you and know exactly what role you are coming to play. The numbers are already out there, so they can’t say we don’t know what is going on. The legacy policy they inherited and are adopting and the pronouncement the president has made on his own since he came in has already made some dynamics on the streets on what they want to do. So they need to make up their mind. Do you want to float the naira? In that case, you don’t need a cap. Stop worrying about the cap. Do you want to leave that to the CBN to manage, and you agree with the CBN on broad outlines? Do you want to forget about the subsidy regime? And if that is the case, then you need to forget about having a cap for the pricing.

Our reserves are in the single digit, though the CBN has resorted to threatening the speculators. What do you suggest the CBN should do since it does not have the reserves to influence the market?

The first thing you do when you say you are floating your currency is to do an appreciation of your environment. For example, you say you welcome everybody who wants to trade in the Naira and exit the Naira in a free way to any currency of their choice since you say you are not regulating the pricing of your currency. Therefore, the CBN needs to realise that it cannot control the dollar, and it doesn’t have the power to issue the dollar. When you say you are doing foreign exchange control, what you are saying is that you are controlling the Naira, not the dollar. If you capture the Naira in your reserves and you don’t want to be releasing it and pricing it, that is your choice. Soon, they will realise you are stinging with your reserves and go to the autonomous market, which is actually the real market. But, if you want to benchmark your own with that and have a uniform one, then the rule of the market would have to be that of the autonomous market that is independent of you. The only thing you can do now is to come in with your reserves, and you can only influence the market if you have big reserves. If you look at other countries floating their currencies, you will see that they have a trillion dollars in foreign reserves. They have $500 billion in foreign reserves. If you have $9.8 billion in foreign reserves, you need to be careful in floating your currency.

Many are said to be borrowing from the banks for the purposes of speculating against the dollar; what is your take?

One of the mistakes they are making is borrowing in tranches. Stop borrowing in tranches. Make a global plan to stabilise your economy. There is a subset of the future market where you can structure your reserves’ protection.

The presidential spokesperson said there wouldn’t be an increment in the pump price of petrol. He said the government would look into some deficiencies in the system for greater efficiency. Does that not amount to placing the cart before the horse? Shouldn’t the government have looked into that before deregulation?

These were the options we offered during the campaign compared to their own ideas. Recall that during the campaign, the president, then the candidate of the APC, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, uniformly agreed they were going to remove subsidy from day one. We told them that it was not going to solve the problems. What would solve the problem is to remove the corruption and your cost will go down. There is water under the bridge now as they have since started the policy. What worries me is the inconsistency because you are not in the business of selling petrol. You cannot be the guarantor of the price if you don’t want to put your money in it. If it is deregulated then, you are supposed to take your hands off it, and deal with the outcome of it. What I think they should do is to ensure that the impact of the deregulation does not fall on the people. This ding dong tussle between the government and the labour over industrial tension on price of the commodity is unnecessary. Neither of you imports the product. The government has realised they have taken a wrong economic position but they are not going to change it because it looks to me as an ideological position which they have taken, in conjunction with some international concerns and private businesses. They try to create a market that is conducive to exploitation. Since it is done with the mandate of the electorate, I can’t fight them. It is good for the people to see the effects of the policy they endorsed so that next time, when we are campaigning, they will pay serious attention to where the mouths of these politicians are moving.

What do you expect the government to do with the issue of floating the currency since we are seeing reversal like the deregulation policy? Shouldn’t there be more efforts to manage the foreign exchange?

Every country manages their reserves according to their macroeconomic targets. The foreign exchange management itself is not the deal but a tool. These monetary tools are not achievements in their own right. They are the direction of where you want your productivity to go. For example, China is doing the opposite of what we are doing. China wants its currency to devalue. It has an official reserve of about $3 trillion. But when you look at it very well, its reserves are over $7 trillion. Singapore won’t tell you what their reserves are.

The NNPCL got a loan of $3b from the Afrexim Bank, is that out of desperation or would it help to pull us out of the woods in terms of foreign exchange?

No, it’s a routine exercise. It is not worth reporting because the CBN knows its future earnings, as the NNPCL is an asset of the government. It might be the CBN that is taking the money but using the leverage of the NNPCL. It’s a routine of CBNs across the world when they are in trouble. Turkey just took $50b quietly to shore up the Lira. So, the borrowed $3b won’t have any effect on the foreign exchange because it is so small in the scheme of things. It is just a matter of the government putting the right economic team in place that knows the international market and that can communicate long term policies to the Nigerian people, so that the government doesn’t blackmail itself into reacting to short term issues. The problems the government finds itself in cannot be corrected until the second to third quarter of 2024.

One action the government isn’t taking to take us out of the woods is the cost of governance, as seen in bigger cabinet aides; what are your thoughts on that?

We have to look at the average cost of a minister and government and the value the minister brings into the government. Theoretically, it is good to cut down the cost of governance, but in the case of Nigeria, what you need to cut down is corruption. Even if you have 37 ministers, what happens to you when they become contractors themselves and begin to siphon government money? If you have national assembly members forming companies and going to these NDDC and MDAs, they are supervising and padding the budget, what happens?

Talking about the cost of governance, since the Orosanya Report came out, we may have added more than 100 agencies and parastatals to the big burden; is that the right way to go?

That is what I called the establishment cost, which I have now upgraded to the establishment ‘curse.’ It’s a mistake we make all the time. When they discover there is malaria in a particular River Basin Authority somewhere and they want to tackle that malaria, they create a Malaria Control Agency, instead of creating a unit within that River Basin Authority to do that temporary project and move on. They create these offices and have everlasting life. It will be kept in the office of the Secretary to Federal Government (SGF) and anytime somebody fails an election somewhere or drops from ministerial list, you go and put them in these agencies and the agencies start creating their own establishment, the DG, CEO and other directors, then there would be pension fund and obligation. Then, they look for a building somewhere, and so it continues like that. Yet, you don’t see the impact of what they are doing. Those are the things they need to cut down.