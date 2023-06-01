From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A civil society group, Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), yesterday, blocked a section of Uselu Shell on the Benin/Lagos highway in protest over the increase in the pump price of fuel.

The group made their grievances in a protest at different locations in the state and, in the process, obstructed vehicular movements on the different axis where they protested.

They called for urgent reversal of the fuel pump price, lamenting that Nigerians are already confronted with a lot of challenges and an increment to the product would further subject them to hardship and possibly push many to premature death.

Displaying placards with inscriptions that read thus, “Nigerians can’t buy petrol at N520; we can’t buy petrol at N520 but N210; Petrol must be N210 till July end”, the protesters said they would continue the following day (Friday) till the government find a lasting solution to their demand.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin, Omobude Agho, former coordinator general of Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO), said the essence of the protest was to get the attention of President Bola Tinubu so he can reconsider the decision on the fuel pump price and put things in place to relieve the plight of the masses.

“We are protesting because of the increase in petrol pump price which started yesterday where a president, by the word of the mouth, will just make a sentence and the marketers will move the price from N210 to over N500. We were shocked to see that even the NNPC Limited fixed over N500 as the pump price. So, we feel this is a plan to kill Nigetians or send us to our graves.

“If we sit down, fold our hands and let it continue, only God knows what policy they will come up with tomorrow. What we are doing is testing the microphone, we have not actually started. If by tomorrow, we do not hear any news, then we will move to other directions.

“The strategy for this protest is called local protest, we are localizing the protest. This means it is happening in different areas and not on one axis. It is currently ongoing in places like Uselu shell, Ologbo, Siluko and Agbor park. By tomorrow, more areas will be activated,” Agho said.