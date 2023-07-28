From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its decision to embark on a nationwide strike and mass protests beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC had on Tuesday, after a meeting, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all perceived antipeople policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike.

In a communique issued after the meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), Thursday in Abuja, NLC said that the unseriousness of the Federal Government towards the creation of frameworks to cushion the impact of its hike in the price of Petrol was demonstrated not only in the quality of its representation in the hastily called meeting of yesterday but, also, in their unpreparedness to deal with the issues as canvassed.

The NEC therefore, backed the CWC’s decision to go on strike.

The document was signed by the Congress’s President, Joseph Ajaero and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja.

It reads, “NEC-in-session after exhaustively deliberating and reviewing the current socioeconomic situation confronting Nigerian workers and masses and the attendant mass sufferings and deprivation across the nation as a result of the unfortunate actions and Policies of the current occupiers of the seat of Government arrived at the following conclusions in agreement with the Central Working Committee’s (CWC) earlier deduction that the government has shown disdain and contempt to the plight of Nigerians, shunning reasonable dialogue and refusing to take active measures to protect Nigerians instead it resorted to robbing the people to pay the rich despite the massive outcry across the nation.

“To this end, NEC-in-session applauds, re-affirms and supports all the decisions of the Central Working Committee Meeting of the 25th of July, 2023 viz:

“The immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS price, Increase in Public School fees, the release of the 8 months withheld Salary of University lecturers and Workers and increase in VAT. 2.

“The immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in the earlier consequential dialogues.

“To begin the building across the nation of a Coalition of all Nigerians where all will be leaders and all will be followers

“To call on all civil society organisations and Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own to save our nation.

“To lead and organize mass protest rallies across the nation to demonstrate outrage against the inhuman actions and policies of the government.

“To give the federal government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands and to embark on a nationwide action beginning Wednesday the 2nd of August, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

“To Consequently direct all Affiliates and State Councils to begin immediate mobilization and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that the government listens to the people.

“It, therefore, set up strategy committees across all the states urging all affiliates and State Councils including the civil society to come out beginning Wednesday, the 2nd of August, 2023 across the nation to protest the Government’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians.”