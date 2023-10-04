N14 million budget can’t buy diesel, pay workers – Commissioner

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina metropolis has virtually turned an eyesore as overflowing garbage and waste dump sites remain unevacuated for several months.

Government officials attribute the development to the Federal Government’s fuel subsidy removal which led to a hike in prices of petroleum products and the general cost of living.

Commissioner for the Environment Adamu Musa Funtua told reporters in an interview that residents may have to endure the situation until budgetary allocations are updated to capture the current realities regarding the cost of diesel.

According to him, the ministry inherited a quarterly allocation of N14 million for waste management, an amount which he described as grossly inadequate given the prevalent cost of diesel and fuel as well as maintenance of vehicles and payment of allowances for casual workers.

Moreover, he noted that the majority of the total 106 vehicles for waste disposal in the state are grounded and unserviceable, thereby compounding the situation.

Funtua said “when this government came into office, we met the challenge of waste management to the extent that most of the vehicles for evacuation of garbage are not serviceable.

“We have an N14 million quarterly budget to clean the environment when a litre of diesel sold for N210 but days later, the price went up to as much as over N900 and that is the challenge.

“We approached the Governor on this and he approved the release of N20 million and directed that we should capture it in the next budget because the current budget cannot handle the situation.

“We also have casual workers to pay from the same money and a payloader costs N250,000 daily while a tipper costs between N80,000 to N100,000 daily.

“The Ministry of Works are the custodians of the vehicles and they have already given an estimate of about 96 million to repair some of the vehicles and the Governor has approved it has to further undergo due process.

“I am happy because since we have already identified the problem, the Governor is tackling the situation.

“Ministry of the Environment is a major stakeholder in ensuring that the environment is clean in order to checkmate diseases and a better life for the people.”