From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Former Special Adviser on Strategy to Kwara State governor, Alh Saadu Salahu, on Tuesday, said the recent fuel subsidy removal by the federal government was done in favour of the Nigerian students and the poor masses.

Salahu spoke at the second colloquium in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day and celebration of 10 Nigerian/ Kwaran icons, organized by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council, Kwara State axis.

The event was held at the auditorium of the Faculty of Education, Kwara State University (KWASU),Malete

Salahu who was among the awards recipients at the event said Students Loan policy and the new Electricity Act were designed to address energy crisis and boost digital economy,industrialization and employment generating opportunities for youths in particular.

He explained that the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN);unified and deregulated forex have drastically reduced undue pressure on demand for dollars

The veteran journalist and public relations expert also hailed the inauguration of the National Economic Council by President Bola Tinubu, adding that,” this is tailored towards providing timely palliatives for the masses and Nigeria workers facing the pains of the subsidy removal “.

He expressed delight about the presidential charge to Governors and leaders at all levels to aggressively pursue policies and programmes capable of justifying renewed hope agenda of the president to mass restore patriotism among Nigerians and make Nigeria ready investors’ destination.

He added that: ” The president has guaranteed synergy between the Executive and the Legislature to provide focused good governance and service delivery to all Nigerians irrespective of political , religious , ethnic and regional differences

“He has also ensured the appointment of competent , experienced and patriotic experts in various fields and sectors as aides to guarantee solid foundation laying for the Administration”.

Salahu noted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s seamless unanimous adoption by all the Governors and synergy as NGF chairman was an indication of the much needed teamwork and spirit by political leaders at all levels to guarantee prosperity for all Nigerians across party lines , gender balance , religious , ethnic and regional differences with emphasis on youths in particular .

He called on all Nigerians , labour , students , traditional and religious leaders , artisans , transporters , traders and security agencies to support President Bola Tinubu and the new NGF chairman in their resolve and commitment to restore the lost glory of Nigeria

In his remarks, the acting vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof Shaykh Lukman, thanked the organisers of the event for finding him and others worthy of recognition.

He assured them that KWASU’s management would continue to prioritize the welfare of the students and sustain its enviable stable academic calendar.

Other awards recipients at the event included the acting vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof Shaykh Lukman, former Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Afeez Abolore, Prof Abiodun Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner of Police,AIG Paul Odama, former member of the House of Representatives, AbdulGaniyu Cook-Olododo, Mubarak Bello, Kala AbdulRahman,Mohammed Kamilu Dauda, Mr Habeeb Olaonipekun and Yakubu Tunde.