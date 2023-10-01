From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

In a move to ease the burden of transportation costs following the removal of fuel subsidies by the federal government, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has announced the state government’s plan to invest in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in the state.

In a message to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence and Gombe State’s 27th anniversary, the governor stated that the anniversary has come at a time when the people are grappling with the effects and rising inflation and economic hardship that trailed the fuel subsidy removal.

However, he assured that his administration had been providing palliative assistance under the state’s food distribution program, targeting 400,000 beneficiaries. “We have also approved N10,000 transport allowance to all workers in the state pending the determination of new minimum wage,” he said.

He celebrated that Gombe State has in the past twenty-seven years, witnessed remarkable transformation and development in areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, job creation, civil service reforms, water resources, environment, and sanitation.

According to him, the progress recorded in the state was occasioned by the support, dedication, and commitment of the people. He said, “I would like to express my gratitude to our people for their unwavering support and cooperation. We shall continue to invest in education, healthcare, durable infrastructure, and job creation to empower our youth, connect our communities, and improve the well-being of our people”.

“As we look back on our journey as a State, let us also look forward to the future with optimism and determination. Our State is known for its rich cultural diversity, abundant natural resources, and resilient people. Our administration is committed to unlocking our immense potential to create a better future for our people,” the governor said.

Governor Yahaya who doubles as Chairman of the Northern State Governor Forum, explained that the state government is working to invest in CNG which had been identified as a cleaner and cheaper alternative to petrol and diesel. CNG is said to be readily available in Nigeria due to the country’s abundant natural gas. According to experts, by investing in CNG vehicles, the state government would be reducing the cost of transportation for its citizens while also promoting a cleaner environment.